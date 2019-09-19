This year’s Landmarks of Longview architectural home tour is a love story —more than one actually.
The Gregg County Historical Museum’s annual event focuses this year on four homes in Longview’s Nuggett Hill Historic District, the city’s sole entry on the National Register of Historic Places. The nearby Teague House, which was built in the 1800s by one of the area’s earliest settler families, is the fifth home on the tour.
Austin attorney and Tatum native Ken Oden has spent years restoring the Teague House, a project he has said he took on because of his love for local history and for Longview native Sherry Statman, presiding judge of the Austin Municipal Court. They plan to guide tours of the two-story home in period costumes.
Love also is the motivating factor behind Sarah and Jack Buttram’s move to Nuggett Hill in 2016, to the house her grandparents once lived in at 801 N. Seventh St. The couple has two young children, 5-year-old Henry and 3-year-old Lucienne, and their mother admits she’s nervous about inviting people to tour their home.
“But my love for old homes — I think it’s just that I love old homes so much that I want other people to see that you can be a young family in an old home and you can still live there,” and slowly work on making any changes, she said. The house is a work in progress, she said, one they continue to renovate as time and money allows.
Her parents, Dwight and Angela Hall, live in Nuggett Hill as well, having moved there when she was 9, and her great-grandmother lived in the neighborhood as well. Her parents and Aunt Lindy Hall purchased the Seventh Street home for Buttram’s grandparents to live in in the early 2000s, when Buttram was in high school. They lived there until about 2015.
She remembers talking to her dad about the house when she was a teenager, dreaming about how “cool” it would be to one day own the house.
A series of events made it possible for her family to purchase the home at a price they could afford from her parents and aunt, after Buttram’s grandparents moved out of the house.
Now, Buttram said she and her husband sometimes look around the house, in awe that they get to live there. They refinished all the floors before they moved in and then have lived with the things they wanted to change as they slowly work on the house.
“It still needs a lot. It still needs to be rewired, but it’s kind of amazing — it has 90-year-old wiring — it’s kind of terrifying and kind of awesome. It works,” she said.
She described one project that didn’t go quite as expected, when they decided to put new countertops in the kitchen to replace the mid-1900s era laminate and install a new sink and faucet.
“This is totally old house problems. We pulled off the old countertops ... and you could literally see air vents. There was one behind the sink down there, but there was no sheet rock. We could just see out the vent,” Buttram said.
Her husband and her father are handy, Buttram said, and that’s when they called her father over to help look at the situation and draw from his old-house experience. They pulled the cabinets down and found extensive damage from a leaking dishwasher.
“There was definitely a ‘Money Pit’ hilarious moment,” Buttram said, referring to the 1986 movie about a couple who purchases a house only to find it needed extensive work. “It wasn’t funny. I think I laughed that day because I didn’t know what to do, and I cried a couple of days later.”
Now, though, they’ve remodeled the kitchen themselves, using stock cabinets and adding custom elements. They rewired and replumbed the kitchen while the walls were open.
Built in 1931, the approximately 2,400-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, a sunroom and a large front porch. Triangular gables on the roof are reflected in triangular gables over the front door and window.
The home’s archways are among Buttram’s favorite features. The front door is arched, as are exterior architectural elements above the sunroom windows. Arched French doors are found in the front living room, and an arched doorway provides entry to the first bedroom as well.
“I love all our windows,” Buttram said. “I almost don’t turn on lights during the day because it’s so bright in there.... The front porch — the more we’ve lived here the longer we’ve realized that they thought of everything. When you sit on that front porch, there’s almost always a south breeze, and all of the bedrooms are on the south side of the house, so in the summer they would have had that breeze for sure.”
The couple also are co-owners of Oil Horse Brewing Co. in downtown Longview.
“We can see downtown from our front yard, and that’s really special,” Buttram said.
With young children living in the house, the Buttrams have almost nothing breakable at floor level. Furnishings are a “folksy Bohemian” mix of new pieces and many vintage and antique items. The couple keeps only things they love, Buttram said.
“There’s so many things that feel really special to us there,” she said.