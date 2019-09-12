Country music star Lee Greenwood will give a concert in Tyler on Saturday as part of an effort to help homeless residents.
The concert is set for 1 p.m. at 215 W. Valentine, an area under an overpass where nonprofit groups often provide services to homeless residents.
Volunteers recently painted several large murals on pillars at the location. Organizers are promoting the concert as a free event to dedicate “Tyler’s Pillars of Love.”
Although the concert is free, organizers are seeking donations. People can donate to the GoFundMe campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/helptylershomeless-.
“These funds will be used to support Hunger for Love’s Saturday morning breakfast campaign which allows us to reach out to our community in love and service by providing them with a hot meal,” according to the information on the fund.
The project to paint the overpass pillars with murals of patriotic themes and inspirational verses was organized by Sasha Vukelja, Linda Rowe, Linda Davidson and Maggie Roth, all of Tyler.
The murals include a large American flag, a towering Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.
The friends thought that having Greenwood, would be a great way to draw attention to the patriotic-themed project and the needs of the homeless in Tyler.
Greenwood is best known for his song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” which originally was a hit in 1984. With lyrics that include “I am proud to be American where at least I know I’m free,” the song often has been an inspirational rallying cry.
Greenwood’s other hits include, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “Dixie Road,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns (If You’re the Rose),” “Don’t Underestimate My Love for You,” “Hearts Aren’t Made to Break (They’re Made to Love)” and “Mornin’ Ride.”
The project’s organizers sought the help of Susan Thomae-Morphew, executive director at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, to reach out to Greenwood. Thomae-Morphew books the acts that perform at the venue.
“He said he was all in,” Thomae-Morphew said. “He said yes to it all.”
Those who plan to attend the concert should bring lawn chairs or something else to sit on.