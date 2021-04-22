From Staff Reports
LeTourneau University will present its Spring Masterworks Concert at 7 p.m. April 29 in the Belcher Center on the university’s campus.
The concert, under the direction of Jim Taylor, will feature the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus and full orchestra. Soprano Maryah McHam and tenor Jon Starling will perform vocal solos.
The program includes three romantic masterworks: “Polovtsian Dances” from Borodin’s opera “Prince Igor,” the swan theme from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” and the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” performed by LETU Russian/American flight instructor Elijah Dmitrievsky.
The concert will also feature two premieres: an orchestral tone poem by local composer David Luna and a choral/orchestral suite by Taylor composed on poems from an 11th century manuscript titled the “Cambridge Songs.”
“When I heard David Luna’s ‘Through the Valley of the Shadow,’ I was impressed by the beauty and moodiness of the piece,” Taylor said. “It reads like a movie score, which reflects the composer’s experience with the medium.”
Luna has directed music for churches, theater groups and jazz bands. He currently directs the music at Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Taylor’s “Cambridge Songs Suite No. 3” follows its predecessor, which he conducted at Carnegie Hall in New York in June 2019. The suite is 22 minutes long and contains the settings of five of the poems in the ancient manuscript.
“Although the manuscript containing the songs, the “Codex Cantabrigiensis,” has been studied by scholars for centuries as the first extensive collection of secular Latin poetry, the songs themselves have not to my knowledge been set in a modern context,” Taylor said. “It is clear that they are meant to be sung, and some contain neumes (early medieval notational symbols).”
Taylor is slated to conduct this third “Cambridge Songs Suite” in June 2022 in Florence, Italy, through MidAmerica International, the production company that had him conduct in New York two years ago. Experienced choral singers are welcome to join him, as well as those who simply wish to go on the tour, which will include visits to Verona, Venice, and Lake Garda.