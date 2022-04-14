LeTourneau University will present its Spring Masterworks Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., in Longview.
The Masterworks Festival Orchestra will accompany the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus in works that will also feature vocal soloists Leigh Latchford, soprano; William Parsons, tenor; and Casey McCarthy, baritone.
The program will include the “Fauré Requiem,” Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante defunte” (Pavane for a Dead Princess) and arias of Puccini and Mozart. The concert will also feature the premiere of “Cambridge Songs Suite No. 4” for choir, orchestra and soloists, composed by LeTourneau University’s director of Fine Arts, Jim Taylor, who will conduct the free concert.
“Cambridge Songs Suite No. 4” is the fourth suite Taylor has composed based on poems from an 11th century manuscript housed at Cambridge University since the 17th century. He conducted his second suite at Carnegie Hall in June 2019 and will bring a number of students and local singers as he conducts this fourth suite at L’eglise de la Madeleine in Paris, France, on June 16.
For information, go online to http://www.letu.edu/ .