The new year will roll into East Texas on Tuesday, with skating parties planned at three area skating rinks, including the legendary Reo building where a new skating rink and comedy club have breathed life into the facility.
New Year’s Eve parties are planned at both the Reo Creole Comedy Saloon and Reo Starplex Event Center and Roller Rink, which opened a few weeks ago on opposite sides of the building at 4716 W. Loop 281 in Longview. The building was long home to the Reo Palm Isle, an iconic Texas dance hall that has been vacant off and on for years.
“The reception has been phenomenal, especially on the skating side,” said Reo Starplex owner John Allen, who also owns the Gilmer Starplex skating rink. The Longview rink hosted 25 parties in one weekend, he said, leading him to already make modifications to the building so that the comedy club, when it’s not open, can provide party space for the skating rink.
The comedy club’s launch has been a little slower than he expected, but Allen said he probably needs to improve efforts to let people know about the comedians booked to perform there.
The New Year’s Eve party is from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for both the skating rink and comedy club, with a DJ providing tunes for skaters. The band Outlaw Republic will perform on the comedy club side, where there will be an expanded dance floor.
The band describes itself as “country/Southern Rock/Red Dirt,” with Tracy Biddy of Avinger on bass guitar/vocals; Gregg Willis of Hallsville as lead guitarist/vocals; Christ Duncan of Kilgore on drums/vocals; and Jon Reneau of Longview as rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist. Admission is $25.
The comedy club will be for adults only, with alcohol and appetizers on the menu, while the skating rink will be open for children.
“I’m very happy with how everything’s turned out,” Allen said. “I see no reason why it won’t continue.”
His Gilmer Starplex skating rink will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. Tuesday-12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a DJ providing music. Entry is $10 with skate rental.
The separately owned Kilgore Skateland will host a late skate from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, with games and prizes, including a give-away from a free pair of adult skates.
Admission is $15.
Here’s a look at some other events around East Texas:
SPCA Fur Ball
The SPCA of East Texas’ annual Fur Ball fundraiser is set for New Year’s Eve at Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
The theme of the night is “Bond to Bones.” Participants will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The Pictures Band from Austin will perform music for dancing. There also will be a silent auction and casino-style games.
Tickets cost $150 and are available at spcaeasttx.com.
The SPCA ET is a Tyler-based animal rescue and adoption agency that is funded through donations.
Alibi Eatery
The Alibi Eatery and Barcadia, 115 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will host the bands Spouse and Post Profit starting at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m., with champagne and food.
The Back Porch
The Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, is taking reservations for “New Years Eve Ringing in the Roaring 20s” at 903- 984-8141; the evening starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a midnight champagne toast and breakfast of black-eyed peas and cornbread, scrambled eggs, sausage, gravy and biscuits. Cost is $30.
Tyler Area Venues
Several entertainment venues in the Tyler area have announced they will be open New Year’s Eve and offer events.
- The Texas Music Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, will have a New Year’s celebration beginning at 8:30 p.m. featuring music by Ally Venable and Salvation From Sundown. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. A four-pack of tickets with a reserved table costs $50. Tickets can be bought at outhousetickets.com.
- The Bobby Irwin Band and Blacktop Mojo are booked to perform at the New Year’s Eve party at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way. Tickets cost $25 and are on sale at outhousetickets.com.
- The party at Brisket Love Icehouse, 15338 FM 849 in Lindale, will feature the bands Teazur and Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome.
- Rick’s on the Square, 104 W. Erwin St., will have a party featuring music by Six of the Matter. The venue will charge a $25 cover. Reservations are required for those who plan to dine there on New Year’s Eve night.
- The Great Gatsby is the theme of the New Year’s Eve celebration at Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Tickets cost $40. A VIP ticket that comes with extra perks costs $60 VIP. Tickets are on sale at outhousetickets.com.
- True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, will ring in the new year with a party. Tickets cost $25 and are on sale at eventbrite.com.
Other venues that will be open include:
- XL’N Pool Hall & Club, 2109 E. Fifth St.
- Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive
- ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave.