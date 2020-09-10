From Staff Reports
Closing receptions are scheduled for two exhibits on display at Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Receptions for “Longview 150: Registered Texas Historic Landmarks” and Phillip Shore’s “Phenology & Forms” are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sept. 19 at the museum, 215 E. Tyler St., in Longview.
Shore will speak about his “Phenology & Forms” work at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Also, some of the other featured artists will be on hand to talk about their works in the Texas landmarks exhibit.
Because of social distancing requirements, the receptions are by reservations only and those wanting to attend should go online to https://www.lmfa.org/ to RSVP. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at each reception.
“Longview 150” was created and curated in collaboration with the East Texas Watercolor Society, Urban Sketchers, and other East Texas artists. LMFA curated 50 original works created on paper and canvas which showcase commercial, residential and public landmarks within Longview’s city limits.
“We are excited about the opportunity to participate in the celebration of Longview’s 150th anniversary event. This exhibition of art is our way of sharing the skills and artistry of local artists and the importance of historic preservation,” Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said.
The Longview 150 celebration also created an opportunity for LMFA to create a relationship with The Summerlee Foundation of Dallas, whose grants provided underwriting for the exhibition.
Original works of art in the exhibit will be available for purchase through a virtual auction scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Friday and continue through 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Works range from $25 to $1,600 with 75% of the proceeds going to the artist and 30% going to the museum.
“Longview 150: Registered Texas Historic Landmarks” is on exhibit through Sept. 19 while “Phenology & Forms” has been extended until Nov. 14.