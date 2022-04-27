Saturday night will be filled with music as two East Texas orchestras host their final concerts of the season.
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra in Tyler and the Longview Symphony Orchestra have scheduled their season finales this weekend.
Conductor Richard Lee will lead the East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Oman Rd. The concert will bring its season to a close with “a stellar evening of music,” according to its website, with some special guests.
The first piece of the night will feature the Tyler Legacy Chamber Orchestra in a side-by-side performance. Pianist Jon Kimura Parker will also join ETSO to present George Gershwin's Concerto in F.
Lee said this season marked a return to in-person performances for the East Texas Symphony Orchestra after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the in 2020.
"We're all happy to get back to the stage for sure," he said.
Lee suggested concertgoers arrive no earlier than 6:30 p.m. due to UT Tyler's spring commencement also scheduled that day, prior to the concert.
Tickets are available online at etso.org. Prices range from $18 to $65.
Conducted by Gregory Grabowski, the Longview Symphony Orchestra's concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
"We're very excited about our season finale, which is a celebration of Camille Saint-Saens," the symphony's Executive Director Niki Groce said.
The concert will feature Saint-Saens’ Cello Concert No. 1 in A Minor with cellist Evgeni Rachev along with “The Carnival of the Animals” narrated by Patrick Hill. Attendees will have a chance to see a side-by-side performance featuring student performers from throughout East Texas.
The concert is in memory of “beloved patron and supporter” Alyce Monsour.
Tickets are available online at longviewsymphony.org. Adult tickets range from $20 to $45, ADA tickets are $35 and student and children tickets are $5.
The performance will begin 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jamie Weaver will present opening notes at 6:15 p.m.