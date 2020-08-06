An upcoming photography exhibit and book release celebrating the people of Longview during its Sesquicentennial has been postponed until April 2021 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been slated for October.
Local and nationally acclaimed photographer O. Rufus Lovett and longtime East Texas writer Gary Borders teamed up to profile and photograph 150 people from all walks of life in a project titled “@longviewtx150.” The pair began the project in the fall of 2018. While it is essentially completed, safety concerns deem it prudent to delay its unveiling, Lovett and Borders said.
Museum director Tiffany N. Jehorek said the photography exhibit and accompanying profiles will kick off with an exhibit opening and book signing on April 17 and run through July 3. It will run concurrently with a retrospective of Lovett’s work over three decades photographing the Kilgore College Rangerettes that had already been scheduled.
“We decided the prudent course of action was to delay this wonderful exhibit until next April,” Jehorek said.
Costs for the 132-page book are being entirely underwritten by Vera Bank. “@ongviewtx150” will be printed locally by Hudson Printing. All proceeds from book sales will go to benefit the Women’s Center of East Texas.
“Both Rufus and I are grateful for the generosity of Vera Bank and its CEO, Brad Tidwell, for underwriting this project, to help provide funding to such a worthy cause,” Borders said. “We look forward to holding a celebration of this project next April.”