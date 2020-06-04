An exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum is offering visitors a look back at Longview’s centennial celebration.
The Longview 150 Sesquicentennial exhibit, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is part of the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
“We started collecting items for the exhibit about a year ago,” said Lindsay Loy, executive director of the museum. “We collected several outfits and costumes from the centennial celebration in 1970.”
The exhibit includes centennial banners, dresses, suits, bow ties, commemorative plates, newspaper clippings and an original sketch from the cover of the centennial book.
“At the Sesquicentennial Ball, the Junior League had all these historic prints around the room that they were using for decorations and they loaned us those for the exhibit,” Loy said.
The exhibit also includes Longview Lobo memorabilia.
“The 1937 state championship game is playing on a TV, and we have some really old letter jackets, football helmets and the program from the ... game,” Loy said.
Although she hasn’t counted all the items in the exhibit, Loy said there are more than enough to fill the room.
“I didn’t do a count of the items in the exhibit but the room is full — wall to wall,” she said.
The museum reopened May 15 after being closed because of social distancing and shelter-at-home orders brought on by concerns over the coronavirus.
“We haven’t had more than a dozen visitors since the museum reopened, but it did start picking back up in the last week,” Loy said. “It’s just taking a little bit of time for everybody to get out. We estimated that once June came, our numbers would go up.”
The exhibit has been extended through Aug. 29.
“It was supposed to end in mid-June, but because of the pandemic and the time we had spent on it, we canceled our summer exhibit and moved it to next summer, and we just extended the sesquicentennial exhibit,” Loy said.
Feedback on the exhibit, Loy said, has been positive.
“We recently had a couple of people come in to tour and they really enjoyed the exhibit. They liked the football game, the prints and the newspapers,” she said. “The few people that have been in have enjoyed it, but I’m hoping to get a little more input as the month goes on.”