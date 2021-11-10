The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is celebrating its second year with a birthday bash Saturday.
Executive Director Steven Chamblee said the event will include music, artists painting in the gardens, art for sale, food trucks and a performance by Covenant Olatunde.
“Students will be doing projects in the gardens and the East Texas Watercolor Society will be painting outside, which is called plein air painting,” Chamblee said. “And if you’ve ever wanted to do sidewalk chalk art, this is your opportunity.”
There also will be an opportunity for attendees to receive some sweet treats.
“Edible Art is coming out and the first 100 people will get a free cookie,” Chamblee said. “And they’re good cookies.”
Although there have been obstacles along the way, Chamblee said overall, the gardens have seen success.
“As soon as we opened, we entered COVID, so that was kind of a kick in the shin. But we’ve managed to pull off three different concert series -- a spring one last year (we had to cancel the fall) and this year we’ve done spring and fall,” he said. “Those were very successful. We’ve hosted large events such as the Wine Festival and we’ve done a lot of musical events and given garden tours.”
Most of the past two years, Chamblee said, have been about building the gardens and relationships.
“This arboretum is for everyone. That’s one reason why we want to make this birthday bash free,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to have any reason not to come out and see us and we expect a wide variety of all ages, from 1 month to 100 years old.”
Chamblee said the arboretum is a space where people from all over can meet and live life.
“We’ve hosted a lot of weddings, and engagements are incredibly popular out here,” he said. “I never thought about it when I was getting engaged but this young generation likes to get engaged in gardens and make a thing out of it and take photos.”
The arboretum has benefited from a wide range of supporters.
“We’ve gotten support from major players and businesses in town and and also small businesses. I just want to thank the people of Longview and beyond for supporting this endeavor,” he said. “We’ve certainly had our challenges over the past two years but we’ve come through really well.”