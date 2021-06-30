Editor's note: The Mike Ryan Band will now be headlining the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview after Mark Chesnutt had to cancel "due to personal reasons," according to the city of Longview.
Fourth of July festivities in Longview and surrounding communities will offer plenty of music, activities, food and fireworks this weekend.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., for the city of Longview's annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.
The Mike Ryan Band is set to headline a free outdoor concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. with country musician and Texas native Jon Stork as the opening act. Mark Chesnutt had been scheduled to perform, but he had to "cancel due to personal reasons," according to the city of Longview.
A singer/songwriter out of San Antonio, Ryan's first single, "Dancing All Around It," was voted the 2014 Single of the Year by Texas Music Pickers He has collaborated with Brad Paisley and was named in 2018 one of Pandora's Artists to Watch.
Admission and parking are free, and food and beverage vendors will be available.
Following the concert, fireworks will begin lighting up the skies over Longview at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
Kilgore
The city of Kilgore is hosting its Fourth of July Extravaganza from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Kilgore City Park. Parking will be along North and Kay streets and in the parking lots of nearby churches.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, some 50 voices from the choirs of First Baptist Church and St. Luke’s United Methodist will open the festivities with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
At 6 p.m., following the choirs, an invocation and presentation of the colors by members of Kilgore police and fire departments, local band Dagnabbit will offer a country version of Independence Day music.
Food, ice cream and snow cone vendors will line up on Wood Street between City Park and the First Baptist Church parking lot. The Lazy S Splash Ranch and the adjacent city pool will be open until 9 p.m. with free admission to the pool all day.
At first dark, MPA Fireworks and Kilgore Fire Department will launch the fireworks display.
Overton
The City of Overton’s annual Fireworks in the Park event is set for Saturday.
Food and retail vendor booths open at 5 p.m., and the fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
Jefferson
Jefferson’s annual “Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration” is on tap again after being canceled last year by the pandemic. The free event is set 5 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson.
Events include: children’s parade at 6 p.m.; welcome invocation and pledge of allegiance, 6 p.m.; ice cream championship judging, 6:30 p.m.; cake and pie auction benefiting the Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library, 7:30 p.m.
The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin its performance at 8 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofit organizations and bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the fireworks show.
Lake Murvaul
Lake Murvaul’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will begin at dark Saturday. Starting at noon, there will be a barbecue with turkey legs, ribs, sausage on a stick, brisket and pulled pork. Don Hayes will perform 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to decorate their boats and barges for the evening.
Tyler
Tyler’s Fourth of July Celebration begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364. The fireworks show is set to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Also, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S., in Tyler will host its annual fireworks show Saturday. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and there will be 1,000 hot dogs and watermelon free while supplies last. Live music will be provided by the country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Food vendors also will be on site. The event is free with limited parking, organizers said. The firework show will begin at dusk.
Henderson
The city of Henderson will host its 4th of July Freedom Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday at Lake Forest Park. Food, live music and bounce houses are planned, with the fireworks show at 9 p.m., Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome on stage at 7 p.m. and Elevation performing at 10 p.m.
Gladewater
A "Freedom Friday" celebration will take place Friday at Lake Gladewater.
A boat parade will begin at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Food trucks will be on site from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.