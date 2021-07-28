Britt Amsler of Longview has experienced success, but he’s also experienced hurt and loss.
His new book, “Here I Go Again,” is the story of his life journey — the ups, the downs, the getting back up again. A book launch party and book signing is set 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Judd’s Downtown in Longview.
“I’m 50 years old, and I’ve been around,” Amsler said. “I have lived a kind of life that most people would never get to live.”
That life, Amsler said, is hanging out with rock stars, co-owning a professional arena football team and living in Las Vegas.
“I’ve hung out with a lot of famous people,” he said.
But Amsler also has experienced loss and rejection.
“I grew up pretty much my whole life without a father,” he said. “And I have a daughter who I found out later in life existed.”
Amsler said "Here I Go Again" is also about chasing a dream.
“It’s also about wanting to be someone else,” he said. “There was this particular rock star that I always idolized. I ended up being business partners with him, and I realized that my life was much better being Britt.”
Amsler said for years he had been approached by people asking him about writing a book on his life.
“The woman who ghost wrote my book lives in Las Vegas and basically, she pretty much pushed me to do it,” he said. “We spent the last four years writing the book.”
Amsler said anyone who has experienced hurt, rejection or loss will be able to relate to his story.
"If you’ve ever grown up without a father, if you’ve ever had the loss of a child, if you’ve ever been rejected by a family member, if you’ve ever idolized someone in life and later realized it was a disaster, this book will relate to you," he said.
Amsler said the book's title, "Here I go Again," is from a famous song.
“It has a very strong meaning," he said. "Basically I make fun of myself as I go … my bad decisions about getting knocked down and getting back up,” he said.
The book will be available Aug. 13 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, but Amsler said anyone wanting to purchase it can do so at Saturday’s launch party.
“I’ve got about 2,000 books that I’ll get this week for the signing here, and I’m also having a signing Aug. 7 in Dallas, where I used to live,” he said. “And then I fly to Vegas on Aug. 14 for the actual kickoff.”
Amsler said one of his rock star friends will perform at the book launch party.
“Paul Shortino has toured the world, and the biggest band he ever played for was Quiet Riot,” Amsler said. “He’s flying in Friday and will perform at Judd’s on Saturday.”