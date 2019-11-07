From staff reports
A performance by the award-winning Big Green Marching Machine and a fireworks show will be the closing highlights of the annual Honor America event set at 7 p.m. Saturday at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium.
A fundraiser for the high school band program, veterans who attend will be invited onto the football field to be recognized during a performance of the song “The Armed Forces Salute.” The music features the songs of each branch of the military.
“It’s very unique,” Longview High School Band Director Rhonda Daniel said of Honor America night.
This is Daniels’ first year as leader of the high school band program. She described Saturday’s Veterans Day recognition as a “special time,” and an event she plans to continue.
“I think it’s important to honor our veterans, not only on Veterans Day but throughout the year, and this pays tribute to them for their sacrifices and for the time that they served,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to honor them with a special night dedicated just to them.”
Honor America also showcases the band program, with performances by the high school’s top band, the Wind Ensemble, and by the three Longview ISD middle schools’ marching bands. Musical selections by the Wind Ensemble include the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Amazing Grace.”
Senior Band Night Celebration also will be held as part of the event, and the Viewettes will perform. Food trucks also will be on hand.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 6 and older and free to veterans, active duty military and first responders.