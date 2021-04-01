Longview Christian School’s Eagle Nation Mud Run is scheduled April 10 at Thomas Falls Outdoor Adventure & Event Center in Diana.
Julie Strait, director of development at Longview Christian School, said the mud run — a 5K obstacle course — is a new event for the school.
“We’ve been doing a fun run — 10K, 5K and 1 mile — for about eight years, but this is our first year for the mud run,” she said. “It’s a 5K mud run, but we’re also doing a volleyball tournament and having family fun activities throughout the day, including a bounce house, face painting, canoeing, horse shoes and zip line.”
Strait said anyone 7 and older can participate in the mud run.
“We’re hoping for up to 400 participants, including runners and people who just want to go for the family fun part,” she said. “Everybody needs to sign a waiver, and it’s $10 just to participate, which includes lunch and all the family fun activities, except for zip lining.”
The Thomas Falls zip lines will be open for an additional fee.
Strait said they’re hoping to make the mud run an annual event and also something the community can enjoy as a whole.
“What we really want to do is make this a family community event, not just a Longview Christian School event,” she said. “We want a place for the community to come and have a family fun day outside, enjoying the weather.”