A musical holiday tradition will return to downtown Longview next week, when First Presbyterian Church hosts its Handbell Festival and annual Music on the Square.
Handbells and Music on the Square are decadeslong traditions at the church, according to Richard Holsomback, the church’s music director.
Sunday’s 4 p.m. Handbell Festival will feature all four of the church’s handbell choirs — two adult groups and two youth groups — in the church’s Grace Fellowship Hall, Holsomback said. Then, on Tuesday, the church’s Carillion Ringers will perform at noon in the sanctuary during the first of three days of Music on the Square. A free lunch in Grace Fellowship Hall takes place at 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. Holsomback said the lunch typically consists of soups and salads.
Holsomback said not many churches have handbell programs anymore.
“It’s kind of a dying art form, “ he said. “They’re very expensive, and it’s just that people just aren’t keeping that art form up anymore.”
Wednesday’s noon concert in the sanctuary will feature Joshua Allen and Laurie Lee Cosby. Allen is a pianist, organist and lyric baritone who performs in area churches with other local artists and as an entertainer across East Texas. Cosby is a “lyric coloratura soprano and multistyles.” She teaches voice and directs the Women’s Choir at East Texas Baptist University and is one of four contemporary worship leaders at Fellowship Bible Church in Longview.
Allen said their program will include holiday favorites, solos and duets. The audience also will get to participate, he said. Songs include “Christmas Time is Here,” “Deck the Halls,” “White Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and others.
The final concert, at noon Thursday, will feature the church’s organist, Dr. Paul Lee, and First Presbyterian’s “unusual” organ. Installed in 1982, the organ was designed by Walter Holtkamp of the Holtkamp Organ Company in Ohio. It was a gift to the church by local philanthropist, now deceased, Ann Lacy Crain.
Holsomback said the church’s organ is a track or mechanical action instrument.
“It’s a part of a rich tradition which is becoming a thing of the past,” he said, adding that many churches are no longer using pipe organs.
The church’s musical traditions are a link to the First Presbyterian’s history in Longview, Holsomback said. The church was founded in 1873, with its first building constructed in 1874 on land provided by the Texas and Pacific Railroad — the same company to which O.H. Methvin deeded 100 acres of land that became the heart of Longview.
“It’s just a tradition,” Holsomback said of Music on the Square.