"In Living Color" fans will get a chance to see some of their favorite characters when “Longview In Living Color” hits the Longview Community Center stage this weekend.
Organizer Angela Lilly with Angel Eyez Productions said Saturday's show is a way to bring the community together for some good old-fashioned laughter.
“There is a need for laughter because there is a lot of depression and anxiety going on and I happen to be one that suffers with it,” Lilly said. “So, I was just trying to figure out ways to make people laugh.”
The first “Longview In Living Color” show took place in 2016.
“At first I was doing it for a fundraiser but now I’m just providing a platform for the people to come out and enjoy and laugh,” Lilly said. "‘In Living Color’ just happened to be one of the most popular sitcoms that I used to watch back in the day and it was just really funny.”
Actor, comedian and filmmaker Keenan Ivory Wayans created “In Living Color,” the sketch comedy show that ran on Fox TV from 1990 to 1994. The show won a primetime Emmy and helped launch the careers of actors such as Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx. Jennifer Lopez was one of the show’s dancers known as the Fly Girls.
Characters in Saturday’s show include Fire Marshall Bill, portrayed by Ronald Heard Jr.; Wanda, portrayed by Demetrius Perry; Homey D. Clown, portrayed by Terrell Glen Edwards Sr.; the nosey neighbor, portrayed by Iesha Sanders; Oswald Bates, portrayed by Darrett Bridges; Keenan Ivory Wayans, portrayed by Rodney Watson; Puff Daddy, portrayed by JaKai Mitchell; and Notorious B.I.G., portrayed by Daytri Jones.
Members of the Fly Girls include Sheshieka Heard, Wyeatha Foster, Latasha Crain, Brandis Jamerson and Pauliszia Stewart.
This is Lilly's third time presenting the Longview show, although she said it has been a few years since the last performance.
“We have had a couple of cast members to pass and we just thought we would bring everybody together,” she said. “It was a spur of the moment thing. It’s a lot going on in this world and we need laughter.”
Attendees at Saturday's show can expect a feel-good family atmosphere that’s full of laughs, Lilly said.
“It's a great way to bring unity and laughter to the community,” she said.