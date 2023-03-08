The Longview Kite Festival is back.
After a successful first year, the Longview Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the event at Lear Park.
Recreation supervisor Marina Garcia said last year’s event drew more than 700 attendees.
“It was successful last year so now we’re doing it again,” she said. “Last year we only gave out 100 free kites, so that’s why this year the first 750 to attend will get a free kite.”
The event also will include demonstrations, games, arts and crafts, kite designs, face painting and giveaways throughout the day.
“Last year we had 10 organizations that helped us out and this year we ended up having 30,” Garcia said.
The kite festival also will include inflatables.
“We’ll have an obstacle course inflatable and then just a giant slide inflatable,” Garcia said. “Those are always a hit.”
At 2 p.m., bubble magician and children’s comedian Brett Roberts will present his bubble show.
Garcia said activities at the kite festival are for all ages.
“Last year we had kiddoes of all ages out there, from the young in age to the young at heart,” she said. “We have a picnic area available and we will have food vendors out there and a DJ who will be playing great music.”
Food vendors include Funnel Cake Playground, Street Licious, Kona Ice, The Twisted Chef and Chick-fil-A.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
“And we welcome people to bring their own kites as well. The more kites up in the air the better,” Garcia said. “We are going to be using eight of the soccer fields … so there’s a huge area for them to fly kites.”
The Boy Scouts were on hand last year to assist attendees with their kites.
“We have some local high school clubs that will be coming out to help out as well,” Garcia said. “And then of course, there are people who are already flying kites and teaching each other.”
Garcia said the soccer fields are perfect for kite flying.
“With the soccer fields being as open as they are, it was just the perfect area,” she said.
However, she hopes the wind cooperates this year.
“Last year it was a little unfortunate -- we didn’t have any wind,” she said. “We’re looking at the 10-day forecast and it looks like we’re going to have 12-mile per hour winds so it might be too windy this time.”
But as long as it doesn’t rain, Garcia said, everything will be fine.
“It’s going to be a good time had by all,” she said. “There’s going to be something for everybody out there. It’s going to be great.”