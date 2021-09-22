The Longview Mall is celebrating fall's arrival with Flannel Fest set 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
General Manager Kelly Overby said Flannel Fest is a full day of entertainment.
“It’s a concert event for the family,” she said. “We will have three different concerts throughout the day.”
The first performance kicks off at 3 p.m. with Taylor Tumlinson, who won the Texas State Colgate Country Showdown in 2010. She traveled to Nashville in 2010 and had her first co-writing sessions with her producer, Trey Matthews, and also with Danny Green, known for his hit song “Fire Away” with Chris Stapleton. Tumlinson’s first two singles, “Hold Your Horses” and “Bigger Than Texas,” from her upcoming full-length album, were released earlier this year.
The Darrin Morris Band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. The band's single, “Wrap You Up in Love,” recently hit No. 1 on the Texas Country Music Chart and the Texas Regional Radio Report. “I Will” has also ranked No. 1 on the Texas Country Music Chart. The band’s other songs include “Preacher Man,” “Country to the Bone,” “Green-Eyed Texas Angel,” "Dancing in the Rain” and “Turn Back Time.”
Jacob Bryant’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Bryant released his first full-length album, “Practice What I Preach,” in February 2019, and it debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes country chart. Songs from the album include “Pour Whiskey on My Grave,” “More Than One Year,” “Bring You Back” and “Wrong Way Home.” “Baptized By the River” and “Good Ol’ Boy” were released in 2020.
Flannel Fest also will include food, beer, an ax-throwing tournament, cornhole tournament, chainsaw carving demonstrations, bucket truck rides, face painting and a kids zone.
“We’ll have food trucks out there and vendors selling some of their wares. And BJ’s will be there selling beer and wine,” Overby said. “We will also have a VIP tent with air conditioning, if needed.”
And if you like pie, be sure to take your spot in the pie-eating contest.
“There’s a $5 entry fee, and it’s for three different age groups,” Overby said.
Contest divisions are child, 6-12 years old; youth, 13-17 years old; and adult, 18 and older. A $50 gift card will be awarded in each division.
“We just want to encourage everyone to come out,” Overby said. “It’s going to be a fun day for the kids and for the family.”