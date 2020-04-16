When the Longview Museum of Fine Arts became a victim of social distancing and shelter-at-home orders, Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek decided if the public couldn’t go to the museum, the museum would go to the public — virtually, that is.
When the museum closed March 12 following concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Jehorek filmed several snippets of different exhibits.
“I highlighted some of our signature pieces and talked about the artists, she said “Those are all now posted on our website.”
The signature pieces include “Male Storm/Twister” by John Hillier and “Considering Genetically Altered Foods” by Jean Cappadonna Nichols.
“We’ve been posting them (to Facebook) and all of the exhibits are up, including the 60th Student Invitational,” she said.
The opening for the student invitational was scheduled for March 15 but was canceled. The exhibition gives area students an opportunity to display their artwork within the gallery and compete for top honors and prize money.
“The kids and their parents and grandparents really haven’t gotten a chance to see that art,” she said. “So, we posted all the winners on our website and then I did a little short video highlighting some of the pieces.”
Another exhibit, the Historic Landmarks Show, was set to open Easter weekend.
“I haven’t started talking about that online, but I will,” Jehorek said. “It will have a delayed opening. I hope to open at the end of May.
However, depending on whether the shelter-at-home order is still enforced, Jehorek said she doesn’t know if that schedule will be possible.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be allowed or if it’s prudent or safe to have an opening reception where you have 100 people or more,” she said.
Jehorek said before the videos were posted online, the museum had about 4,200 followers; that number is up to more than 5,400.
“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback on the collections,” she said.
Jehorek said there also will be an opportunity for people to dress up like some of the paintings in the museum.
“We have a painting of (Longview founder) Ossamus Methvin and in honor of our 150th, we’re going to post a little dress-up contest to see who looks like the painting,” she said.
Jehorek said the museum usually has a summer arts program in June and July.
“We’re about to launch it, but we’re also coming up with a virtual opportunity as well,” she said, adding that there may be some people who don’t feel comfortable enough to come out and participate in a class.
“Whatever it is, the summer arts at the LMFA is going to be happening, whether it’s virtual or in person,” she said.