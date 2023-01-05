Rapper Al Davis is hosting an album release party Saturday in his old south Longview neighborhood, with events kicking off at 1 p.m.
Davis, who goes by his stage name AL-D300, now lives in Houston and his latest album, “Davis Street,” is executive produced by Houston rapper Lil’ Keke. Davis’ music often reflects on a troubled past, the Texas prison system and his Davis Street neighborhood.
The rapper released 14 full-length albums before “Davis Street.” Many of those were produced by Houston record producer Mr.Lee, who is responsible for several Southern and West Coast classics, including “Get Throwed” by Bun B and “Blue Laces 2” by Nipsey Hussle.
“We’re hanging out and putting a good light on the city,” Davis said about Saturday’s album release party. “We’re going to have cars out there and Lil’ Keke is coming. We encourage anybody who wants to give back to come out and give.”
Food will be provided by The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory in Houston.
Davis’ journey hasn’t always been easy. Bad decisions put him on a road to self-destruction that landed him in prison – more than once.
“When I first went to prison I was 18 years old,” Davis said.
But Davis turned his life around and now is determined to give back, especially to the community where he grew up.
“My goal is to start this process of giving back and let’s do as best as we can. Let’s give the most to try to resurrect these communities we tear down,” he said. “I just want to be a catalyst to that kind of change. But even if I’m not, I want to make this a habit with me, to make this a normal thing.”
In addition to Saturday’s album release party, Davis also will be at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing food to those in need.
“You’re going to have to instill it in yourself to give back,” Davis said. “In Longview, there are so many who are in need. My hope is that I can inspire people to do it.”
During a recent visit to Longview, Davis visited his old neighborhood.
“I was in Longview recently and went into my neighborhood and saw these dilapidated buildings,” he said. “And I’m just like ‘wow, it’s just so much going on in the world.’ My people have no idea.”
In Houston, Davis said he’s surrounded by rappers who are heavily involved in the community.
“I’m in the company of legendary Houston rappers and I have to say these are my friends — Lil’ Keke, that’s my brother right there,” he said. “They are involved in this community here, to the extent of all of them having their own holidays here. It’s very important that you put your face in the place and encourage people.”
Davis’ overall goal for Saturday’s events is to show the community that it is possible to transform your life from a negative situation to a positive situation with hard work and determination.
“Giving in the process of pursuing is something we need to do,” Davis said.