The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend for more bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling.
Hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Longview Rodeo Arena, with gates opening at 6 p.m. each day.
“The rodeo is our main fundraiser and all proceeds from the event benefit local charities and needy families in East Texas,” Rotary fundraising chair Timothy Lewis said. “This is our 31st year to host the event and it keeps getting bigger and better each year.”
The event includes barrel racing, team roping, calf roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and tie-down roping, with cowboys and cowgirls coming from all over to participate and compete.
“They are PRCA card-carrying members on a circuit and they have to have so many points so they have to be in a rodeo all the time,” Lewis said. “They can choose which circuits they want to attend. We have winners and each tier has a cash prize.”
Lewis, who is co-chairing this year’s rodeo along with volunteer Tyler Rainer, said there also will be activities for the children.
“There are stick horse races before the rodeo starts, so you need to come early,” Lewis said. “And near the middle of the show, we have a break where we do mutton bustin'. They send the male sheep out to the middle of the arena … and these young contestants get on and they ride as far as they can, just holding onto the (sheep’s) wool.”
Mutton bustin', Lewis said, is for children ages 5 to 7 and includes prizes.
“We usually have quite a few who sign up that want to do that,” he said. “There are nightly prizes and they get to pick out some boots at Cavender’s.”
Professional trick rider Ginger Duke also will perform during the rodeo.
“She will be our specialty act and she brings a little bit of the Wild West back to life with the speed, personality and horsemanship,” Lewis said. “She performs all over the world and is a PRCA cardholder as well.”
Tickets to the rodeo can be purchased in advance at ABC Auto Parts, Cavender’s and Boot Barn.
“Children can get in free with an adult with a donation of three canned goods,” Lewis said. “That’s one child with an adult ticket, so if you have additional children, you can buy a $4 ticket at the gate.”
In the event of rain, Lewis said the rodeo will go on.
“Last year, Saturday night was kind of misty but we still had 300 people who showed up and sat in the stands with umbrellas and raincoats as if it was an NFL game,” he said. “And the cowboys don’t care. They just get a little bit more muddy but it makes their landing a little bit softer.”