The Longview Symphony Orchestra will kick off its Sounds of Summer concert series with a virtual performance at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The concert, co-hosted by Longview’s First United Methodist Church, will be live-streamed on the symphony’s Facebook page and will feature Longview String Quartet members Pam Martin, Renee Ward, Shane Almendarez and Julia Hector.
Performances throughout the series will include symphony members, conductor Jerry Steichen, student board members and special guests.
Pilar McLemore, the symphony’s educational outreach director, said performances and schedules are being finalized and will be posted on its Facebook page when completed.
“Some of the performances will be during a Wednesday lunch hour, and some will be at a Friday cocktail hour, starting at 5:30 p.m., McLemore said. “So, basically, one week we might have a lunch hour and a cocktail hour, and the next week it might be a Sunday matinee.”
According to McLemore, not all performances will be live-streamed — some will be recorded in advance and posted to the site.
“Each performance will last between 30 minutes to an hour,” she said. “Because of how we were affected by COVID-19, we had to cancel so many of our performances so this is our way of still being able to provide music and educate our community while social distancing.”
The series will continue through August.
“Our care and concern for the safety of all of our patrons and supporters in the community is of the utmost importance,” McLemore said. “This is our way of bringing the gift of music into everyone’s home by still remaining safe.”