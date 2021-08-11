A week of Harry Potter themed events culminates Saturday with the Longview Symphony’s “The Magic of Harry Potter” concert at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
The concert, conducted by Jerry Steichen, will feature the music of composer John Williams and performances from ArtsView Children’s Theatre.
“This is a family concert, so there will be no intermission and we will have some of your favorite – and least favorite – Harry Potter characters there,” said Niki Groce, Longview Symphony executive director. “We have a very large orchestra that will be playing some of the best pieces from all the Harry Potter films and we also have ArtsView Children’s Theatre, who will be joining us on stage for a few pieces.
Groce said Harry Potter is one of the most beloved book series for all ages.
“And John Williams, who orchestrated several of the pieces, is just an absolute genius,” she said.
“We’re so excited about the Harry Potter concert,” Steichen said. “It’s our first (in-person) concert after a year and a half and we’re just ecstatic about that.”
Music from the first three Harry Potter movies was composed by Williams.
“The later … were not written by him but they had to keep some of the same themes. So, they couldn’t use his music but they had to kind of make nods to it,” Steichen said. “It’s fun to see how they honored him but didn’t copy him. We’ll be hearing music from four different composers but a majority of the music is by John Williams.”
Steichen said ArtsView Children’s Theatre plays a big role in the concert.
“We can’t have Harry Potter without children, so they’re playing students of Hogwarts throughout the day,” he said. “They’re really huge participants in the story.”
Steichen said the orchestra is a character, too, and there are themes for every character in the story.
“We’ll be playing all of those themes,” he said. “We’ll be performing each one of those themes John Williams wrote that keep recurring in the films over and over again.”
Groce said the concert is the grand finale of the summer of Harry Potter. Tickets are available at the Belcher Center box office and online at longviewsymphony.org.
“We definitely wanted to bring this to Longview,” she said. “And as we have come to find out, there are many, many Harry Potter fans in East Texas.”