Conductor Jerry Steichen will perform Sunday during the Longview Symphony Orchestra’s Sounds of Summer concert series.
The concert will begin streaming on the symphony’s Facebook page at 3 p.m.
“I’m going to be doing a chamber concert with violinist Jennifer Dalmas, who is our concertmaster,” Steichen said. “The way we do this is I record my part here in New York and she records her part in Nacogdoches. And then we have a wonderful editor who takes her video and my video and works miracles.”
Steichen said the concert will be a mixed bag of music.
“We’re doing a little Bach, we’re doing a little Beethoven, we’re doing some Rachmaninoff and we’re doing some Bolcom, who is a contemporary composer,” Steichen said. “I’ll also interview Jennifer live and we’ll sit back and listen to us perform. So the performance isn’t in real time, but we’ll be talking in real time.”
Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce said the series started out with four concerts but has since grown.
“It’s evolved, and I think we’re up to 17 concerts this summer,” she said. “We reached out to our orchestra and our student board and some of the younger musicians in Longview as well as musicians you’ll see playing at ArtWalk, Tomboni’s Bistro and other wonderful places and we had this wonderful response.”
In fact, Groce said the response has been so overwhelming that the concert series will continue into the fall.
“We’re already working on our Sounds of Autumn concert series,” she said. “That way, we can still bring you music and wonderful concerts that will be free to the public and cover all sorts of instruments and genres.”
Steichen will take part in five concerts this summer, starting with Sunday’s performance.
“He’s going to have a special guest artist with him for some of the concerts,” she said.
“Every couple of weeks I’ll be doing a concert with somebody different,” Steichen said. “Our next concert in two weeks will be with Sarah Highland, who is our principal bassoon player.”
Steichen said one of the concerts will be a singalong.
“One Sunday, I’m just going to sit down at the piano and we’re going to do a little singalong in real time,” he said. “We’re just going to sing for 30 minutes.”
Groce said upcoming concerts also will include orchestra members playing in different genres, including classical music and music from the ‘50s.
Groce and Steichen both said feedback on the online concert series has been positive.
“Everybody is so excited about what we’re doing,” Steichen said. “I got a note from a friend in Florida this morning saying, ‘I cannot wait for Sunday, living for it.’ ”
Groce said, “We’ve had such a huge response from the community and it was wonderful to discover some new fans of the Longview Symphony.”
Groce said in addition to the Sunday performances, other concerts also are planned.
“On Fridays, we will have a happy hour concert that will be at 6 o’clock and then on some Wednesdays, we’ll have a Wednesday lunch hour mini concert,” she said. “It’s going to be December when we start gathering for our concerts, so, until then, what we can do is continue to bring you wonderful music.”
Steichen said the goal is to let people know that live music, although changed, is not dead.
“It’s still an imperative part of our lives because we all need music in our lives,” he said. “We need the arts now more than ever to remind us why this life has merit and value.”