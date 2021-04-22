Inez Deutsch loves to dance.
In celebration of her 101st birthday, the Longview woman will dance the night away during a birthday bash dance and dinner Saturday at the Reo Bar & Grill inside the Reo Starplex.
No stranger to the Reo, Deutsch is there almost every Saturday night, thanks to friends Shirley Bush and Opal Glaze.
Deutsch said dancing doesn’t come that easy anymore.
“I’ve gotten so old now, I can’t dance like I used to,” she said. “But I can stomp my feet.”
Bush disagrees.
“Out at the Reo, it doesn’t matter what the dance is — two step, the waltz, jitterbug, any of them — she does them all,” Bush said.
“I don’t dance,” Glaze said. “I just enjoy watching her.”
Deutsch said she’s been dancing since she was at least 5 years old.
“My mother and daddy used to give country dances at their house, and our neighbors did, too,” she said. “And I would get out in the middle of the floor and Charleston and they would throw money at my feet … and boy, I would really go to town.”
Deutsch said she and her husband used to often go dancing.
“My husband and I used to go, and he was a great dancer,” she said. “And we would have a lot of fun when we would go dancing. But since he’s been gone, I haven’t done much dancing.”
Deutsch’s daughter, Glenda Bruce, said her mother danced for years at area dances for senior citizens.
“She hadn’t done that much until she started going to Gladewater with these ladies,” she said. “And from there, she’s gone to the Reo.”
Bush said she and Deutsch have known each other since early 1995 but went a number of years without seeing each other.
“I had the Reo open before John (Allen), and I had it open as Hayloft Saturday Night Show,” Bush said. “We got back together when I had the Reo and had dances out there. The Reo brought us back together.”
“I saw it in the paper and I called her,” Deutsch said. “From then on, they’ve been picking me up and taking me to the Reo.”
Bush said Saturday’s event is being organized by Stephen “Buck” Buckalew, piano player for the Reo Ramblers.
The band performs every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In addition to Buckalew, band members include Tommy Holdman on lead guitar, Pete Luman on bass, Bubba Martin on drums and lead vocalist Scott Hampton.
“He wanted to do it because we couldn’t do it last year on her 100th birthday,” Bush said. “And he’s furnishing the cake.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deutsch celebrated her 100th birthday in 2020 with a drive-by party in front of her home.
Deutsch said, “Buck said it’s open to everybody, young or old. And they also have a children’s skating rink in there.”
The birthday bash will be free until 7:30 p.m.
“After that, anyone who stays for the dance will need to get an armband,” Bush said.
Although Buckalew is the main organizer, Bush said several people volunteered to help put the event together.
“Let’s not forget to thank Mr. John Allen, the owner of the Reo Starplex,” she said. “And we have to thank all the people who volunteered their time, including Debbie and Cecil McCaughen, JoJo Lennon and Larry and Kathryn Mitchell.”
When asked if she was expecting a large turnout, Deutsch replied, “Oh my, yes!” We’re expecting family and friends all the way from Houston and Dallas.”
Bush added, “We’ve got people coming from Carthage, Kilgore, Gladewater and Tyler. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 100 to 175 people for the entire event.”
Deutsch can’t wait to hit the dance floor Saturday night to celebrate with family and friends.
“This is wonderful. I’ll probably shed some tears of happiness,” Deutsch said. “I have grown to love all those people, and they love me, too.”