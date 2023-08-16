Some will sink while others will sail on to victory during the Greater Longview United Way’s Great Cardboard Boat Race on Aug. 26 at Longview’s Teague Park.
This is the fifth year for the boat race, the official launch event for the organization’s annual fundraising efforts. The amount raised from last year’s boat race was $7,817.
“The purpose is to have an event for the community that showcases creativity and community involvement,” Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive said. “And to also spread awareness about the Greater Longview United Way and our partners and our initiatives.”
The boats are made completely out of cardboard and duct tape with unlimited coats of polyurethane paint.
There will be at least two people in each boat and teams will be divided up into different heats as they race around the pond at Teague Park to compete for bragging rights and trophies.
“We start on one side of the dock and basically go out around the fountain and come back around to the other side of the dock,” Dolive said. “We have buoys out in the water that have been sponsored by different companies and they have to go around the buoys and come back around to the finish line.”
This year's theme is “Luau on the Lake” and Dolive said there is a noticeable increase in race entries.
“We’ve had a big increase this year, which is great. Currently, we have 21 entries, up from 10 last year,” he said. “A lot of new teams have come out and some have even done two boats. So, it’s been a really good turnout this year.”