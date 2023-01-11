Although Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn't until Monday, celebrations are kicking off this weekend in remembrance of the civil rights leader.
Events around East Texas celebrating King's life and legacy include concerts, marches, parades and worship services.
Longview
• MLK Opening Reception and Jazz Concert: 6 p.m. Friday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Featuring jazz pianist Mack Guice with opening performance by saxophonist Low D. Reception, 6 p.m., concert, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
• Martin Luther King Jr. Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Starts at Pittman Street and ends at Foster Middle School.
• Community Festival: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. Includes vendors, food, children's activities. A ribbon cutting for Broughton Recreation Center renovations at 12 p.m. Admission: Free.
• Humanitarian Award Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. Speaker: the Rev. James Webb. Cost: Free.
• MLK March: 11 a.m. Monday, beginning at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 MLK Jr. Blvd., and ending at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.
• Interfaith Service, 12 p.m. Monday, Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Tyler
• Pre-MLK Day Celebration: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd, Tyler. Speaker: the Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., in Jasper. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum .
• Third Annual MLK Spoken Word Competition & Showcase: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Foundry Coffeehouse, 202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hosted by Mike Guinn. Cash prizes and trophies. Cost: Free. Information: (972) 704-5001.
• Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration: Begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the Square with a short program, followed by the 9:30 a.m. march to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway, for the 10 a.m. program. Keynote speaker: retired Air Force Maj. Beverly J. Russell. Hosted by the Tyler Race Relations Forum. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ttrrf/ .
Kilgore
• Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day: 10 a.m. to 12 pm. Monday, Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St. Hosted by Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance. Includes food vendors and entertainment.
Marshall
• MLK Day Celebration: 12 p.m. Monday, parade begins downtown at the courthouse; 1 p.m., gospel concert, Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., banquet, Marshall Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Guest speaker: Dallas attorney Leon Carter. Tickets: $35. Hosted by Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185.
Jefferson
• Annual MLK Parade: 3 p.m. Sunday. Parade starts downtown at Jefferson High School and ends at Jefferson Community Center, 501 Haywood St.
• MLK Banquet: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Featuring an evening of music, speeches, food and fellowship. Hosted by the Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concern Organization (MCDCSCO). Tickets and information: Mary Spearman at (903) 665-3028 or Joyce Smith at (903) 665-2180.
Hawkins
• “Unity in the Community” Prayer Breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jarvis Christian University. Cost: $10. Information: http://www.jarvis.edu/ .
Mount Pleasant
• MLK Day Camp 2023: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Martial Arts, 114 N. Jefferson Ave. Includes games, crafts, challenges, Nerf wars. Cost: $30. Information: (903) 380-3734.