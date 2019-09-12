Something for everyone — including children — is in store as the Marshall News Messenger, along with main sponsor Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, present the second annual East Texas Taco Fest on Saturday in downtown Marshall.
“This is our second year. It’s going to bigger and better than last year,” News Messenger multimedia sales executive Brenna Barnett said. “We’ve got new things like the salsa dancing, which is going to be hot; and lots of new vendors.
“The Kids Zone is also going to be hopping this year,” she added.
The family-friendly event kicks off at 11 and ends at 10 p.m.
“We’re excited to be a sponsor because of all of the family activity it promotes in downtown Marshall,” said Richard Traweek, managing partner at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
The popular jalapeno eating contest, Chihuahua races and more are returning.
The Choice Dental-sponsored Chihuahua races will begin at 3:10 p.m., and the Jucys Taco Jalapeno Eating contest starts at 4:30 p.m. Live Lucha Libre wrestling, sponsored by the city of Marshall, is set for noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said heavyweight champion Byron “Big Daddy Yum Yum” Wilcott, who introduced the Lucha Libre style of wrestling under his company, Main Event Pro Wrestling, at last year’s festival.
Brad Burris-Century 21 A Select Group will present salsa dancing lessons with instructor Sal Landeros at 4:15 p.m. The tantalizing contest begins at 6:15 p.m.
The Margarita Villa, sponsored by Davis Chemical/Jim L & Winnie Davis, will be open for adults throughout the day.
The Gecko Pest Control Kids Zone will open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We will have a duel obstacle course slide from Fun Brothers Bounce Houses, button making with Marshall Public Library, crafts with Michelson Museum of Art and sack races, hopscotch and Tick-Tac-Toe with Healthcare Express,” said Gai Bennett, events manager for M. Roberts Media, owner of the Marshall News Messenger.
Live music will hit the Vera Bank Stage, featuring a variety of performances all day.
“We’ve got something for everyone — rock, country, blues, funk, jazz; and of course, a little Latin style to go with the tacos!” Bennett said.
Tickets are on sale at the website eventbrite.com and will also be available at the gate. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for children ages 12 and younger is free.