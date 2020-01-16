The parades and marches, speakers and other events planned across East Texas to celebrate the birthday of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. have a fitting addition this year: voting machines.
Longview’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Wide Celebration on Saturday at the Broughton Recreation Center will give participants the chance to check out the voting machines they’ll be using in the coming months. Wanda Williams, coordinator at the center, said this is the first time the voting machines have been a part of the city’s annual celebration of the national holiday marking King’s birthday. The recreation center is typically an election voting site.
Gregg County introduced new voting machines in the fall.
“People can come out, play around with the voting machines, so they can get familiar with the voting machines,” Williams said. “A lot of people, they’re kind of scared to use the voting machines.... We really want the people to come out, so they won’t be intimidated by the machines when they get in there.”
Longview’s celebration kicks off with a 10 a.m. parade Saturday, starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Ryder Drive and proceeding to the recreation center, at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The celebration continues from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities for children, such as bounces houses and face painting; food trucks; live music by the Hall Brothers and other entertainment; and activities inside the recreation center’s gym provided by local community groups.
“We’re doing our best to try and pull our community together and pull the young people in. We’re going to have a little bit for everybody,” Williams said.
Activities marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday will continue Saturday evening through Monday in Longview and Hallsville, and elsewhere in East Texas.
Marshall
In Marshall, the Rev. Sheila Willis Timberlake, pastor of Bethel CME Church in Beckville, will be keynote speaker at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration banquet, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Marshall Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The banquet is hosted by the Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185. Tickets are $25 per person.
The banquet follows a daylong celebration that will feature a noon parade and youth talent show.
Entries for the noon parade will be accepted up until the day of the parade. The fee is $10 per entry. That includes $10 per motorcycle, per horse, etc.
The parade will start at the 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse at the downtown square in Marshall. The youth talent show will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center’s auditorium.