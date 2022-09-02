From Staff Reports

Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., in Marshall, has announced its 2022-2023 season lineup.

The following performances have been scheduled for the upcoming season.

n Sept. 24: Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

n Oct. 29: Dale Watson & His Lone Stars

n Dec. 20: Dallas String Quartet

n Jan. 28: Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta

n Feb. 24: The Jersey Tenors: Direct from Broadway!

n March 11: Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record”

n April 1: Guitarist and singer Ruthie Foster

Tickets for all shows in the 2022-23 season are on sale now and are available online at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling (903) 934-7992.

