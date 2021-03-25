MARSHALL — Memorial City Hall is back open and ready to raise the curtain in the historical theater.
After a long intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater is open at 100% capacity. However, masks and social distancing are still encouraged.
East Texas Baptist University is set to present a jazz concert March 30 and the theater department’s spring production, “Shrek-The Musical,” is set for April 15-18. Information for ETBU productions can be found at www.ETBU.edu.
Memorial City Hall will present “The Wonder Bread Years” at 7:30 p.m. June 12. This show is rescheduled from the 2019-2020 premier season. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the back of the Country Squire Wagon, “The Wonder Bread Years” is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers everywhere. A fresh and funny salute to Americana, “The Wonder Bread Years,” starring Pat Hazell (former “Seinfeld” writer), is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. Audiences across the country are enjoying a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past like never before.
“Elvis and Cher — Legends of Las Vegas” comes to Memorial City Hall at 7 p.m. June 19 and brings the voices, the looks and the illusions of two famous entertainers that will leave the audience feeling the glamour and excitement of a live Las Vegas show. The show will include a six-piece band with horns and backup singers as they accompany the award-winning tribute artists as they perform the original hits of Elvis and Cher in authentic costumes.
For tickets or information on these events, visit www.memorialcityhall.com or call (903) 934-7992.