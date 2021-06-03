An exhibit highlighting the life of baseball great Mickey Mantle is on display through June 19 in the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum.
The exhibit, “Mickey Mantle: Baseball Hero in Black and White,” explores Mantle’s life through black and white photos seen in newsprint.
Museum manager Olivia Moore said the exhibit is about Mantle’s life on and off the field and takes visitors on a walk through his career from beginning to end.
“It kind of gives a more human persona to the man we know as a baseball great. And of course his accomplishments during his 18-year career with the New York Yankees, everybody … knows the name Mickey Mantle,” she said.
Moore said the exhibit is hopefully bringing back a sense of normalcy.
“This exhibit was one of those where we were hopeful that we were going to start to get back to normal,” she said. “We knew that baseball is kind of the American pastime, and it has that sense of normalcy, and that’s what we wanted to bring … into summer.”
Most people, Moore said, have baseball memories, and the exhibit seemed to correlate with baseball season.
“The folks that come and see the exhibit, they’re talking about it with other guests, and they’re talking about it with the people they come with,” she said. “We have some who are specifically coming to the museum for the Mickey Mantle exhibit with their grandsons — or fathers and sons — to share those memories.”
Moore said since COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened, the museum has seen more visitors.
“At the college, we have updated the COVID restrictions where now the museum no longer requires a mask,” she said. “We do not encourage or discourage the use of face coverings. We just let the guests experience the museum in the way that makes them most comfortable.”
The next exhibit, “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” will be up June 30 through Aug. 7.
“It was photographed by Bill Wittliff, who recently passed away,” Moore said. “He also took the images that were part of our ‘Lonesome Dove’ exhibit from 2019.”
Moore said the upcoming exhibit, with its images of cowboys, horses and cattle, will hopefully continue the move toward normalcy.