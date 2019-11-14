About 80 local ballet students will take their places next to Moscow Ballet dancers when they bring “The Great Russian Nutcracker” to the stage at 7 p.m. Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Each year, more than 6,000 children nationwide perform alongside Moscow Ballet professionals in performances of the Christmas classic as part of the “Dance with Us” program, which allows students ages 6 to 18 with at least one year of ballet training to create lifelong memories by appearing on stage with professional dancers.
The students, who study at ballet schools in the area, auditioned for Moscow Ballet Audition Director Bogdana Kopiy this past summer and fall and rehearsed their roles at the Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio Tina Grider School of Dance.
The children’s roles are as party children, mice, snowflakes, snow sprites, snow maidens and Act II’s variations of the world’s five great heritages in the Land of Peace and Harmony. The dancers get to experience auditioning for a professional, rehearsing with the company, being fitted in Moscow Ballet costumes, and performing for a live audience of a thousand people or more.
Act I Dance with Us student dancers
Party Children: Presleigh Vargas, Addison Rowland, Lindee Merkel, Adalynn Orms, Libby French, Adrianna McCoy, Paislee Scott, Devin Tucker, Hannah Fiscus, Emily McBride, Alexandria Hines, Sunny Kim, Eliza Bowles and Saydee Tate
Mice: Jewel Boyett, Harper Vines, Heather Pevey, Savannah Graves, Angelina Gonzalez, Harper Marjasen, Caroline Gretzinger, Bailey Northett, Lylah Long, Eliska Sinclair, Paris Castillo, Harper Zucosky, Rylee Forley, April Allison, Lizzy Ashley and Emma Davis
Snowflakes: Belecia Mendoza, Blakely Nault, Molly Perez, Addison Brown, Harper Lee, Chelsea Carter, Avery Smith, Charlee Weaver, Nora Sims, Harper Henson, Violet Jaeger, Aria Hogan, Bianca Liu and Arya Johnson
Sleigh: Brynlee Miller, Emma James, Norah Lindsey and Rylann Patton
Act II Dance with Us student dancers
Snow Sprites: Marabella Mendoza, Hannah Fiscus, Emily Mcbride and Starlynn Crisler
Snow Maidens: Corrina Merdoza, Leah Snyder, Anna Martin, Kacey Hartnett, Landrie Baker, Ryleigh Freeman, Aubrey Cheek, Katie Winters, Alexis Nunley, Stephanie Fauler, Charlotte Adams and Mollie Kate Ogle
Spanish Variation: Amalie Rodrigiez and Gillian Black
Chinese Variation: Abby Yohn, Bristol Dowdy, Brooklyn McCain and Olivia Applegate
Russian Variation: Brooklyn Shirley, Everly Shelton, Sunny Kim, Eliza Bowles, Marabella Mendoza, Hannah Fiscus, Emily Mcbride and Starlynn Crisler
French Variation: Saydee Tate and Alexandria Hines