The circus is coming to town.
Although you won’t see any animal acts during the Moto Xtreme Circus at the Longview Rodeo Arena this weekend, you will have an opportunity to witness plenty of high-flying performances.
Show producer Jhonatan Dominguez said the two-day event is the ultimate extreme adventure. There will be three shows, one Friday and two Saturday. Gates open one hour before showtime.
“People are going to see action sports and the best circus thrill acts,” he said. “We don’t have any animals, but we do have the best circus performers and some of the best action sports.”
The show will include freestyle motocross, the X Metal Riders, BMX freestyle, kids Power Wheel races, Globe of Death, Wheel of Destiny and Sky Masters aerial performances.
Dominguez said there also will be performances by champion FMX rider Gabriel Villegas and professional BMX rider and multiple X Games medalist Morgan Wade from Tyler.
“It’s a family show, and it’s a lot of entertainment for all ages,” Dominguez said. “It’s kind of like a new generation of circus.”
Dominguez said shows are scheduled in several different cities throughout the year .
“We are on tour right now until October,” he said.
Tickets for the event are available online and are $20 for adults and $8 for children. However, Dominguez said free children's tickets are available in some stores around town.
“And if anybody shows this newspaper article at the gate, they also can get a free kid’s ticket,” he said.
Attendance for the show varies from city to city, Dominguez said.
“It can be anywhere between 1,500 to 2,000 people,” he said. “It just depends.”