If you’re ready to see some high-flying performances, the Longview Rodeo Arena is the place to be this weekend when the Moto Xtreme Circus brings its high-energy stunt show to town.
The event, which combines action sports with circus thrill acts, will include the X-Metal Riders, BMX freestyle, Globe of Death, Sky Masters aerial performances, Pendulum Wheel, Nuclear Stunt Girls and more.
Co-owner Johnny Obando said the event will include freestyle motocross champions and other riders.
“We have those guys who you’ve probably seen on ‘America’s Got Talent’ who will be jumping at our show here in Longview,” Obando said. “And then, most all of East Texas is familiar with multiple X Games medalist Morgan Wade from Tyler, who does the BMX freestyle.”
Other performers will include BMX rider Zury Brambila from Mexico City, Mexico, and Globe of Death rider Bryan Dominguez.
Obando said there will be more performers in the the cage this year.
“Last year there were two and this year it might be three or four,” he said. “We’re not sure yet. We’re trying to see how pumped the crowd is going to be.”
This year’s Globe of Death also will include a female rider.
“Her name is Tiffany Suarez and she’s from Colombia, South America,” Obando said. “She’s one of only three women who ride in the Globe of Death.”
Obando said this event is not your typical circus.
“We focus more on action sports but we do have those circus acts like your jugglers and aerialists. There are no animals and no clowns, just daredevils jumping in the air and riding in cages,” he said. “But we do have those fun circus treats … such as funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones.”
Obando said they do close to 100 or more shows each year.
“This is a traveling show and after Longview we will go to Pecos and then Clovis, New Mexico,” he said.
Obando is thankful for the fans who turn out for each performance.
“If it wasn’t for them, none of this would ever be possible,” he said. “Fans like them are the reason we do what we do.”