The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Classic Motown hits performed by Memphis Soul, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The group features a distinctive sound and style inspired by Motown artists, including Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Tickets: $20 and up. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or (903) 934-7992.
“Cinderella, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $23-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
2022 GET-Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information:https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .
Fabulous Flower Beds & Landscape Seminar, Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Rob Holloway, landscape architect at New Orleans Gardens; and Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum & Nature Center will be the speakers. Cost: $15. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
“Tartuffe” by French playwright Moliere, presented by the Esquire Players, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8. Free for children under 6.