Zonta Antique Show
Buy Now

The Zonta Antique Show, on Saturday June 5, 2021, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Memphis Soul

Memphis Soul will perform Saturday at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.

Classic Motown hits performed by Memphis Soul, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The group features a distinctive sound and style inspired by Motown artists, including Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Tickets: $20 and up. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or (903) 934-7992.

LETU Cinderella
Buy Now

LeTourneau University “Cinderella” cast members Charis Jordan, left, and Olivia Elliott October 22, 2018. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

“Cinderella, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $23-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com .

Zonta Antique Show
Buy Now

Maria Sartin looks over the items on display at The Gilding Goat booth during the Zonta Antique Show, on Saturday June 5, 2021, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

2022 GET-Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information:https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .

Fabulous Flower Beds & Landscape Seminar, Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Rob Holloway, landscape architect at New Orleans Gardens; and Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum & Nature Center will be the speakers. Cost: $15. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .

“Tartuffe” by French playwright Moliere, presented by the Esquire Players, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8. Free for children under 6.

Recommended for You