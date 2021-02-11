In 2010, ordinary people around the world were invited to film snippets of a single day - July 24 - and upload the results online. That compendium of raw footage, edited into a coherent and unexpectedly moving 95 minutes by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, became the YouTube Original film "Life in a Day." Ten years later, the creative team (which includes producer Ridley Scott) has done it again, with "Life in a Day 2020." Shot entirely by amateurs on July 25 of last year - some 340,000 of whom, in 192 countries, submitted bits and pieces of their lives - the poignant and at times transcendent documentary does much more that capture a portrait of a momentous year, although it certainly does that. The pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, political division - all these things, of necessity, are addressed in the film. But, true to its name, which suggests that perhaps all of existence can be expressed, or at least experienced, in a single 24-hour period, the film touches on love and loss, birth and death, triumph and tragedy, sorrow and happiness, as well the not-so-banal minutiae of the everyday. It's hard to say how or why this little gem of a film - less extraordinary than simply extra ordinary - works, but it has something to do with this: Yes, it serves as a reminder of the vast and wonderful diversity of people on this planet: cultural, economic, political, physical, etc. But more than anything, it is a testament, with the force of a thunderclap, to the things that makes us all the same. Unrated. Available on YouTube. Contains brief sensuality, brief smoking and some scenes of conflict. 87 minutes.
ALSO STREAMING:
"A Glitch in the Matrix" is a documentary by Rodney Ascher ("Room 237") that examines simulation theory: the notion that what we call reality is merely an illusion. Of this "meandering but imaginative" film, IndieWire writes: "If you're not already one of the die-hards convinced we're living in a simulation, this movie might actually get you there." Unrated. At afisilver.afi.com and angelikaanywhere.com.108 minutes.
A newly married man (Jack O'Connell) wakes up to find that he has lost all memory of his bride (Olivia Cooke) after being stricken by a virus that causes sudden amnesia in the sci-fi romance "Little Fish." Slant magazine calls the film an "earnest, if at times precious, meditation on memory." Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 110 minutes.
The documentary "M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity" tells the story of the Dutch graphic artist who died in 1972 and is famous for his puzzle-like, eye-confounding and mind-bending prints. The film, according to Art News magazine, offers an "entrancing look at how Escher became so fascinated by mathematics and the magical possibilities of patterns." Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In English, Dutch, Italian and German with subtitles. 81 minutes.
In "Night of the Kings," a new inmate (Koné Bakary) in a "Mad Max"-like African prison is given the unenviable task of regaling the other prisoners - and their ruthless convict boss - with an all-night tale of an outlaw nicknamed "Zama King." (He will be killed, he is told, when the story ends.) According to the New York Times, director Philippe Lacôte's film - the official Oscar submission from Ivory Coast - "braids together its struggles for survival to suggest an entire country fighting to emerge." Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. French, Dyula and Nouchi with subtitles. 93 minutes.
"Reunion" is a New Zealand psychological horror film about a pregnant woman (Julia Ormond of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond") whose attempt to reconnect with her estranged mother takes a terrifying turn. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 95 minutes.
From Oscar-nominated documentarian Michèle Ohayon ("Colors Straight Up"), "Strip Down, Rise Up" looks at a group of trauma survivors who have come together to heal through "sensual movement" therapy (or pole dancing). R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language, sexual material and brief graphic nudity. 112 minutes.
"Tribes on the Edge" is a documentary by Céline Cousteau (the granddaughter of the late filmmaker and conservationist Jacques Cousteau) that looks at the survival struggles of an indigenous community in the Brazilian Amazon. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 77 minutes.
A tragedy exposes the clandestine relationship between two retired women (Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier), who have been secretly in love for decades, in the drama "Two of Us." Variety calls the often moving film "an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations." Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In French with subtitles. 99 minutes.