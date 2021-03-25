In the illuminating, absorbing, deeply troubling documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” director Christopher H. Smith tackles a story that became tabloid fodder thanks to some well-known Hollywood players, but that had much deeper implications in terms of privilege, priorities, the commodification of higher education and a wildly distorted version of the American Dream.
The film centers on William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions coach hired by millionaires and billionaires to get their children into the country’s most prestigious schools. As he explains in the course of the movie, there are three ways to get into elite universities: The front door of pure merit; the back door of impossibly high-dollar philanthropic contributions; and the “side door,” whereby students are accepted as recruits to one of the institution’s sports teams. It’s that portal that Singer exploited by way of bribes, fakery and padded test scores, in many cases not just deceiving the schools in question but the kids themselves. Working with a briskly efficient script by Jon Karmen, Chris interweaves explanatory interviews with clever re-enactments, using dialogue taken verbatim from FBI wiretaps. The effect might sound weird, but it’s wonderfully effective in immersing viewers within a story that, ultimately, implicates all of us. Matthew Modine plays Singer as a hyper-energetic cipher, darting hither and thither to close one more deal; but the most compelling character in “Operation Varsity Blues” isn’t the semi-fictionalized Singer but the real-life John Vandemoer, a former Stanford sailing coach who emerges as the film’s most poignant figure. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some coarse language. 100 minutes.
- — -
ALSO STREAMING:
Set in Brazil and directed by visual artist and filmmaker Maya Da-Rin, “The Fever” centers on Justino (Regis Myrupu), a Desana Tribe native working as a security guard in a freight yard, and his daughter Vanessa (Rosa Peixoto). After Vanessa is accepted into medical school, Justino develops a mysterious illness that leaves him with disturbing hallucinations. Slant magazine writes: “While in Justino’s quiet demeanor the film might be seen as veering close to indulging the stereotype of the stoic, silent indigenous person, Da-Rin’s approach to the story, inflected by collaboration from the indigenous actors in the main roles, Myrupu and Peixoto, defies tired representational means of humanizing oppressed natives through eliciting the universal values of the ‘family of man.’ “ Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Tukano and Portuguese with subtitles. 98 minutes.
A temperamental perfumer (Emmanuelle Devos) develops an unlikely friendship with her financially struggling chauffeur (Grégory Montel) in the odd-couple comedy-drama “Perfumes.” The Guardian calls the film “extremely French but quite enjoyable.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In French with subtitles. 100 minutes.
- — -
“Rose Plays Julie” is a slow-burn Irish psychological thriller about a veterinary student (Ann Skelly) who uncovers a unsettling secret about the circumstances of her birth when she decides to track down the mother who gave her up for adoption years earlier (Orla Brady). Film Threat calls it both an “emotionally cathartic thriller” and an “intense revenge story.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 100 minutes.
- — -
Based on the best-selling 2012 novel by Andy McNab, a former member of the British Special Air Service (SAS), “SAS: Red Notice” is a thriller about a suspended SAS soldier (Sam Heughan) who must face off against a terrorist (Ruby Rose) threatening to blow up the Channel Tunnel. The film also stars Andy Serkis, Tom Hopper and Tom Wilkinson. According to the New Musical Express, the film is “so close to being fun that it’s a real shame to see it let down by a lousy script, lazy directing and enough army cliches to fill a dozen ‘Call Of Duty’ cutscenes.” R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong, bloody violence and crude language throughout. 123 minutes.
- — -
The documentary “Wojnarowicz” (whose full title is a less printable one) looks at the life and career of the controversial artist/activist David Wojnarowicz, who died of AIDS in 1992, and whose art — at once personal and political — has been called provocative, angry and sometimes obscene. The Art Newspaper calls the film “a bumpy ride that presents his art as a rapid-fire moving target with an explosive soundtrack.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 108 minutes.