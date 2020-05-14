Broadcast Museum reopens Friday
The Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St. in downtown Kilgore, will reopen Friday.
The museum offers an eclectic mix of vintage broadcast memorabilia and equipment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The museum will be practicing social distancing and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer available at the ticket counter. Group tours are not being scheduled and visitors are limited to 10 at a time.
Gladewater Museum to reopen May 22
The Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., will reopen May 22 and 23 with social distancing restrictions in place.
Volunteers will wear masks and guests are encouraged to also wear masks. The museum’s hands-on activities will not be available and public surfaces will be routinely sanitized.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.