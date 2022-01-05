“The Music of Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come,” featuring singer Bradd Marquis, is set for Jan. 15 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview.
The performance was originally scheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend last year.
Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said when rescheduling plans were discussed, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend seemed to be the perfect fit.
“Bradd Marquis, who is the lead performer, has an education in African-American studies, so I said let’s focus on Martin Luther King weekend," Bowen said. "That way we can include a post show talk with Bradd about Martin Luther King and Civil Rights. And we could tie it together with Sam Cooke’s music and how that played a role as well.”
According to the Sam Cooke website, Cooke's refusal to perform for segregated audiences led to what many have described as one of the first real efforts in civil disobedience and helped usher in the brewing Civil Rights Movement.
Bowen said the post show talk and Q&A with Marquis is available to all ticketholders.
“Immediately following the show, we’ll have that in the theater,” he said.
Bowen said the performance by Marquis is more of a tribute rather than an impersonation of Cooke.
“Marquis is not necessarily doing an impersonation -- it’s a tribute to the King of Soul, Sam Cooke, and he just talks about how Sam’s Cooke’s music was amazing … and how his music broke down so many racial boundaries between Black and white audiences,” Bowen said. “People don’t realize that all of these country and other pop stars were singing Sam Cooke’s music. But because he was Black, people basically weren’t recognizing his music and realizing how many amazing songs he wrote.”
The performance will include some of Cooke's biggest hits, such as “A Change is Gonna Come,” “You Send Me,” “Only Sixteen,” “Cupid,” “Chain Gang” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.”
While COVID-19 is still a concern, Bowen said social distancing isn't an issue for the concert.
“We’ve got 1,400 seats in the first two lower sections,” he said. “As of now, we’ve sold about 550 tickets, so there’s plenty of room.”
Also on tap is local band Covie featuring Covenant Olatunde, who will perform in a pre-concert show.
“He (Olatunde) is a former LeTourneau student and they will perform in our grand lobby from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Bowen said. “He will be performing some of his music but also music from this genre.”
The next performance at the Belcher Center will be “The Age Gap Tour” with comedian Heather Land on Jan. 29.
“She’s a social media icon who uses the Snapchat filter to make her eyes and her mouth really big and ‘I Ain’t Doin It’ is her tagline at the end of her social media posts,” Bowen said. “We’ve sold about 1,000 tickets for that one, so we’re doing pretty good."
Next up will be “Mutts Gone Nuts” on Feb. 25. Tickets are $15 to $25.
“It’s a dog comedy show and we’re trying to keep it inexpensive for families,” Bowen said. “All the dogs in the show are dog rescues, so I’m partnering with Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center and Texas Star Rescue.”
Bowen said rescue trailers will be on site during the night of the performance.
“It’s going to be about focusing on rescued animals and the importance of that,” he said. “And they’ll have some educational materials here that night and dogs that, hopefully, some people will go home with.”