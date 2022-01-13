The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12229 FM 1650 in Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities, food trucks and lounging. Information: https://80acremarket.com/ .
“Addressing the Moment: The Artist’s Voice,” on display Saturday through March 5 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215. E. Tyler St., in Longview. Four large-scale paintings created by emerging Black artists in Wilmington, Delaware, originally painted and installed on the boarded-up storefronts of a main street in the city’s downtown area, will be on display alongside photos of the artistic process. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Free for members, $5 for non-members. Information: www.lmfa.org .
“The Music of Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come,” 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Featuring singer Bradd Marquis. The performance will include some of Cooke’s biggest hits, such as “A Change is Gonna Come,” “You Send Me,” “Only Sixteen,” “Cupid,” “Chain Gang” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.” Tickets: $20 to $38. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/index.html .
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Featuring the recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour with hit songs of the ‘50s, including “That’ll Be The Day,” Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba” and “Chantilly Lace.” Tickets: $35 to $45. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com .
Women’s Hike, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Martin Creek Lake State Park, 9515 CR 2181D, Tatum. Hike on the Harmony Hill Loop and listen to discussions about nature, wildlife and history of Martin Creek Lake State Park. Information: https://www.facebook.com/MartinCreekLakeSP/ .
To see events happening in the Tyler area, check out this list at TylerPaper.com.