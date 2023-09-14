If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Ace’s & 8’s. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Broadway at the View, ArtsView Children’s Theatre fundraiser, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259, Longview. The fundraiser includes dinner, desserts, drinks, raffle and Broadway songs. Tickets: $25 and $75. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Longview AMBUCS Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The fundraiser will include music, games, prizes, food and drinks. Registration: $100 per team. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewAmbucs/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Gregg County Fair, Friday and Saturday, Longview Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $6, free for children 3 and younger and senior citizens and military. Armbands available. Information: https://greggcountyfair.com/ .
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $18. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tom Papa Comedy Tour, 7 p.m. Saturday, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $22-$59. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Rose City Fiesta Hispanic Heritage Celebration, 4 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include live music, dance performances, folk art exhibits, educational booths and family activities. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas .
Hispanic Heritage Festival, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hand Up Network, 200 N. Beckham Ave., Tyler. The event, celebrating Latin American culture and traditions, will include dancing, music, food and art. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.tylertexas.com/ .
Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation 2023 Color Fun Run 5k Benefiting Teachers, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Chapel Hill Bulldog Stadium, 13172 State Highway 64, Tyler. This community event features a range of races, including a timed race, a family run/walk, and a Pup Dash for children 10 and under. Cost: $5 to $50. Information: https://www.chapelhillisd.org/o/ef
Bullard Bluebonnet Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Bullard High School parking lot, 1216 S Houston St., Bullard. Vendors, food trucks, chili cookoff, pageant, car show, live entertainment, and more. The event aims to promote businesses, teachers, veterans, and first responders. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bullardtexaschamber
Country Classic with T. Graham Brown, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The country music crooner has a career spanning five decades, three No. 1 singles, eight Top 10 singles and 13 studio albums. Tickets: $46-$56. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
BBQ & Balloon Festival, 5 p.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Food served will include brisket mac and cheese, pulled pork, sausage dogs and rib plates. Tethered rides will be offered for $20 per person. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse .