Live entertainment is returning to the Great Texas Balloon Race this year with Grammy-nominated Little Texas headlining.
Balloon race chair Michelle Ford said it’s been three years since the event, which is scheduled Friday through Sunday, has included live musical performances.
“First COVID and then last year was only competition (flights),” she said. “It was 2019 the last time we had entertainment.”
Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Convention Complex.
The group has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and its first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All the Love,” became a Top 10 hit. Their second album produced three No. 1 singles, “What Might Have Been,” “God Bless Texas” and “My Love.”
Band members Porter Howell on lead vocal and lead guitar and Duane Propes on bass and vocals are both Longview natives.
“We’re excited to have them in what they’re calling a homecoming concert,” Ford said. “The last time I remember them being in Longview was in 2015.”
During its heyday, Little Texas racked up 11 Top 20 singles (with 3 Top 10s and 3 No. 1s) and received multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations, winning the ACM for Top Vocal Group of 1993. To date, band members have continued to write or co-write, record and play every note on every single they’ve released.
Other performers include The Social Club, The Molly Ringwalds and Cody Wayne.
“Friday night at 6:30 we have The Social Club, a local band that plays Top 40 music from the ‘60s to today,” Ford said. “The Molly Ringwalds will play at 9:30 and they will do ‘80s music.
Cody Wayne will open Saturday’s show at 6:30 p.m.
“Cody Wayne is from East Texas and performs a full-blown red dirt country concert,” Ford said. “This slate of entertainers reaches lots of different ages and genres of music.”
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ford said general parking will be at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Tickets are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.