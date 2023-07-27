If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Admission: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: Nancy Mellott at (903) 353-6186, www.longviewkennelclub.org .
Tyler Obedience Training Club All Breed Obedience & Rally Trials, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission: Free. Information: www.tylerotc.org .
“Sister Act Jr.,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Christmas in July, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. The event includes games and arts and crafts. Enjoy a walk under the Christmas lights and ride the Sleigh “Hay” Ride. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/3889/Parks-Recreation .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 2 p.m. Saturday; “Pride & Prejudice,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Lear,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Something Rotten!,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday; “Todrick the Not-So-Terrible,” 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Information: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
East Texas Bridal Expo, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, W.T. Brookshire Conference Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Tickets: $10 to $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/EastTexasWeddingExtravaganza/ .
Christmas in July benefit, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Top Notch Contractors, 12897 Alice Ln., Tyler. Entry: Free. A charity event sponsored by several local businesses with raffles, gift cards, bounce house, tattoo and piercing auction, live music and more while donating to those in need. Accepting donations of canned food, hygiene products, toys, etc. Information: NAVoffice219@gmail.com or 903-707-7520.
Mosaic Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, True Vine Brewing/Sola Bread Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, Tyler. Music, small business vendors, and more. Information: www.facebook.com/events/634425678749887