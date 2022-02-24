The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Mutts Gone Nuts, 7 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. A comedy dog show featuring nine talented four-legged performers. The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog, two Guinness World Records champions and a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix. Tickets: $15-$25. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
“Ada & the Engine,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $7 Kilgore College students with ID. Parents encouraged to attend with children younger than 13 years old. Face coverings are encouraged. Information: http://www.kilgore.edu/drama and (903) 983-8126.
“Footloose the Musical,” presented by ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $10. Free with ETBU ID. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/box-office .
“Nano Pop: A Remembrance,” presented by the Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through March 12, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artists Clayton Hurt, Nathan Porterfield and Lori Solley. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .
Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Henderson. Featuring Swampland zydeco band, beer and wine garden, cake walk and games. Tickets available at the gate. Information: (903) 392-0691.
Drive-in movie: See a free showing of “Jungle Cruise” at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Corner Lot, at the intersection of Jarratt Street and County Road 2103 in Rusk. The Disney movie “Jungle Cruise’’ stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blount. Viewers can listen to the movie through their radio or the outdoor sound system.
Minibike races: See some minibike races from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lone Star Harley Davidson, 1211 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. The races will begin at noon and include overall pavement races and 330’ drag racing. Admission to this event is free.
Something Rotten: See Theater Tyler Junior College’s performance of “Something Rotten,” based off the book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick at 7:30 p.m. on Friday or at either 2:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Rogers Performing Arts Center, 1303 S Mahon Ave. in Tyler. The music and lyrics for this production are by Kary Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and active military. This show is not recommended for a young audience. Tickets can be bought at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/23605/rogers-palmer-performing-arts-center .