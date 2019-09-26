On Saturday night, local country music star Neal McCoy will celebrate 25 years of music with a special purpose.
The Neal McCoy & Friends Benefit Concert for McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, with several special guests lined up for the evening. The East Texas Angel Network is a foundation established to assist East Texas families with children suffering from a serious or life-threatening disease. Since its creation, the network has raised more than $9 million and helped more than 600 families in about a 75-mile radius of Longview, said McCoy’s daughter, Miki Dougherty, executive director for the East Texas Angel Network.
“It makes you feel fantastic,” McCoy said. “I’m glad we have had the wherewithal since we started to have success and the need to share it and help other people. There is an old adage that it’s not where you get to, it’s how you get there.”
As of this past week, only tickets in the upper balcony remained for Saturday’s show. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will be in the lobby prior to the show to take pictures with patrons in exchange for donations for the network.
McCoy is known for such songs as “The Shake,” “Wink,” and “You Gotta Love That,” with two platinum albums and a gold album, 15 studio albums and 34 singles released to country radio. He will be joined at this year’s show by Diamond Reo.
Diamond Reo released its platinum-selling debut disc in 1991 and won the Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year award for the first time the following year. They have nine No. 1 hits and placed 15 singles in the top five, with such hits as “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Love a Little Stronger,” and “Sawmill Road.”
McCoy said the best thing about his shows is that he doesn’t follow a set list. That means that no two McCoy shows are alike.
“We do whatever is top of my mind. We might do some old Neal McCoy and we might do Sinatra, Led Zeppelin,” and KC and the Sunshine Band, he said. “That is why people come to see us.”
Three Nashville songwriters will perform a few songs during the show as well, he said. That will add to the excitement about what is coming next, McCoy said.
“Most times no matter what size shows or the genre of the band you know what the song is going to be, but we don’t know that,” he said. “Our band has to stay on top of that.”
McCoy and his wife began the foundation 25 years ago after McCoy began feeling guilty about playing benefits where audience members thought he was performing out of the kindness of his heart. There was one concert in Tombstone, Arizona, where he was playing for a young boy who had bone marrow cancer. McCoy and his wife had just welcomed their healthy son into the world.
“From then on we wanted to know who we were helping,” McCoy said. “We thought we should help folks. Both our children were born healthy and we run into so many people who are not that way. So we set up the foundation to help children with life-threatening illnesses, and it’s for them and their family.”
McCoy couldn’t have formed the East Texas Angel Network until he reached a certain level of success, he said.
“When you start out as an artist you are just worried about you and getting turned down at every door,” he said. “Being successful meant we had a need to help other people. That’s the reason we have carried on with the foundation.”
The network specifically was designed to help children in a 75 to 100-mile radius of Longview. Medicaid and insurance provide for medical bills that are far too high for the network to help with, while the East Texas Angel Network helps families with secondary expenses, such as partial rent payments, cars payments and utility bills, Dougherty said.
The East Texas Angel Network has helped families with children who have conditions such as cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis or orthopedic impairments.
Although some of the children who are helped by the network will never get better, at least they and their families can be helped for a time, McCoy said.
“We appreciate opening everyone’s eyes about it so maybe they want to get involved,” he said.
For information about the East Texas Angel Network, visit easttexasangelnetwork.com.