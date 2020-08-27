The Dance Studio Longview is growing. In addition to adding new classes, some existing programs are getting makeovers.
Acro dance and musical theater programs are now included with other dance classes such as jazz, modern dance, tap and hip-hop.
Owner and instructor Tena Vogel said acro dance is different from gymnastics, but dancers learn several of the same skills gymnasts use.
“When you watch the Olympics and they do the beam and the bars and the floor exercise, when they do the floor exercise, they’re doing certain tumbling passes and there’s very little dance within that,” she said. “Gymnastics is not about the dance part of it — it is about the tumbling, the athleticism — whereas acro is specifically designed for dancers.”
Vogel’s daughter, Jade Killingsworth, is the instructor for the acro dance program.
“We’re really excited about it,” Killingsworth said. “It incorporates stunts and tumbling into dancing. It’s a more fluid way of going from a dance step into a stunt.”
A “Mommy and Me” program is also being added to the dance studio’s schedule.
Vogel said the the program is for younger students and their moms.
“That’s something that starts the little ones with coordination and something they can do with their parent, but it doesn’t have to be a mom; it can be another relative,” she said. “It’s a fun and creative way to help kids with their motor skills and to grow, using their imaginations and a parent or family member get to be a part of that.”
Killingsworth added, “It’s kind of what I’ve been doing with Toddler Tippy Toes.”
Vogel said other programs already in place that are being expanded include hip-hop and jazz classes.
“We’ve added more levels of hip-hop. We’ve added more jazz classes, and we’ve added a musical theater class, which includes learning the style of Broadway with dance,” she said. “It will be incorporating jazz but using the music from Broadway and having that kind of sassy style.”
Vogel said a drill team class also has been added.
“My youngest daughter McKenna Airhart, who was a Kilgore College Rangerette, will be teaching that class,” Vogel said. “She’ll be teaching the musical theater class, and she’s teaching the drill team prep class.
Killingsworth said she and her sister are stepping into their new roles in order to give their mother a chance to get back to her first love, which is teaching.
“The studio is very dear to her heart because it was my grandparents’ building, and she was able to take it over and make it into her own,” Killingsworth said.
Vogel teaches ballet and pointe classes.
“We will have auditions (today) for a pre-professional division, and I will be teaching that as well,” she said. “It’s for the student who is very, very serious about going off and dancing.”
An open house is scheduled Sunday for students to meet instructors and check out the newly renovated studios. Vogel said although registration has been taking place online, students will be able to register in person during the open house.