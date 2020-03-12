After moving to Tyler about four years ago, Weston Jennings realized there was a piece missing in the region’s classical musical offerings.
Tyler is home to East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Longview has the Longview Symphony and there are small instrumental ensembles that perform. However, there isn’t a chamber orchestra based in East Texas.
Jennings, an organist who serves as musical director at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler and for the Tyler Civic Chorale, believed the time was right to change that.
After talking to music program directors at universities and private teachers, he became confident there was plenty of talent and enthusiasm to form a chamber orchestra.
“This is something that has been an idea of mine for some time,” Jennings said. “This was an area (of performance) that was under-represented.”
Drawn from musicians from throughout the state and with Jennings as the conductor, New Texas Sinfonia will make its debut on March 21 and 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler.
Jennings said New Texas Sinfonia will have about 20 string players. Angela Ryu, a Korean-Canadian violinist studying at Rice University, will be the concertmaster.
Her accomplishments include winning the prestigious Shean Strings Competition in Canada in 2019. She made her professional debut at age 13 and has performed with the Calgary Civic Symphony and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.
New Texas Sinfonia will play music not normally heard in East Texas.
“There is a lot of great music that is written for the chamber orchestra,” Jennings said.
The debut concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” as well as music for strings by John Rutter, Edward Algar and William Lloyd Webber, the father of Andrew Lloyd Webber who wrote the music for “Phantom of the Opera” and other Broadway musicals.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. March 21 and 3 p.m. March 22 in the church’s sanctuary. Tickets are $10 and available at newtxsinfonia.com or by calling 833-937-8661. Tickets for children will be free but need to be reserved.
About 45 minutes before the concert, Jennings will speak on the music being performed. New Texas Sinfonia also will offer a Fiddle Zoo for Kids before each performance to give children a chance to learn more about each instrument.
Jennings is promoting the ensemble on its Facebook page as “a bold new voice for classical music.”
He hopes in the future to create a program, rehearse it and then have the orchestra play it several times a year at venues across the state and places where full orchestras typically do not perform.
Information about New Texas Sinfonia, including ways to donate, is on its website and Facebook page.