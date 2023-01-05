New Texas Sinfonia will take its audience on a journey during its “First Weekend 2023” concert Friday and Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
The concert is the second in the 2022-23 season and features music for string orchestra and harp, including “Adoration,” Florence Price; “Sospiri,” Edward Elgar; “Aria in Classic Style,” Marcel Grandjany; “Andante Festivo,” Jean Sibelius, “Fantasia on a Theme” by Tallis, Ralph Vaughan Williams; and “Serenade for Strings,” Antonin Dvořák.
“The idea behind everything we’re doing is really taking the listener on a journey,” conductor Weston Jennings said. “When I think of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, it’s a time to look backward and reflect on the year that just passed. But there’s also this joy and excitement about what’s coming.”
The first musical selection on the program is Price’s “Adoration.”
“Florence Price has gotten a lot of resurgence recently, which is a wonderful thing. She was the first Black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra,” he said. “And this work, ‘Adoration,’ is beautiful. We can almost think of people that we maybe have lost in 2022 and that kind of love for them is captured in this piece.”
Among the other pieces being performed, “Sospiri,” by British composer Elgar, is probably the most intensely reflective piece on the program, Jennings said. But, he added, the piece that really takes listeners on the journey is “Serenade for Strings.”
“It just kind of takes the listener where it wants to go,” he said. “That’s how I feel and what we’re conveying through this music.”
Jennings refers to French composer Grandjany’s “Aria in Classic Style” as the big harp showpiece.
“The harp and the strings just sound wonderful … and our harpist is going to be on a raised platform at the front of the church,” he said. “I know people love to see how that beautiful instrument is played.”
Jennings added, “This concert features music which captures the joy of all that 2023 could be, but also pieces that help us let go of 2022. Come and enjoy the beauty of string orchestra and harp to start off your 2023.”
In addition to the concert, an educational program also will be available Saturday.
“It’s called Fiddle Zoo for Kids and is free and open to everyone,” Jennings said. “It allows children and their families, really folks of all ages, to come in and be able to play instruments, to ask questions and perform and just have some fun.”
The program is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall and includes music themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances, a concert ticket giveaway and refreshments.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Jennings said.