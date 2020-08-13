The Longview-Tyler area will be included in a new show highlighting some of Texas’ most popular locales, along with a few hidden gems.
Texas Tech graduate and comedian Leslie Reynolds, who has toured the world as a stage hypnotist and a hypnotherapist, will make his way through Texas for his new show, “Crazy in Texas,” which will air on KFXK/FOX 51 and KTPN/MyNetwork TV in the fall.
Reynolds said filming in the Longview-Tyler area is scheduled to begin in September.
“We’re waiting for people to become a little more relaxed with the masks,” he said. “It will make it a more funny, compelling show with everybody wearing masks.”
Reynolds, from Santa Rosa, California, has been in Texas for several months filming the show.
“I’m in Texas staying with a friend in his guest house,” he said. “I’ve been here several months, and I’ll probably be here for several more months.”
Reynolds said after traveling all over the world for many years with his stage show, he decided he would rather spend his time doing a television show instead of being in a different town every night doing a stage show.
“I was in the Caribbean at the time, so I started a show called ‘Crazy in the Caribbean,’ which was pretty well received. It’s about the Caribbean and it airs in the U.S. and Canada,” he said. “But I love Texas, so I thought, why not create a show like ‘Crazy in the Caribbean’ but about Texas.”
“Crazy in Texas,” produced by Texas-based Dream Pilot Productions, will include everything from making exotic drinks to ax throwing.
“I believe travel shows should be fun and adventurous as well as educational,” Reynolds said. “You just never know what might happen next. It might be ax throwing, laser tag or different activities like that.”
Reynolds said after leaving Texas Tech, he remained in the state for several years.
“I know Texas extremely well. I’ve been to every town that has a population of probably 1,500 and up,” Reynolds said.
Cities where “Crazy in Texas” has already been filmed include Houston and Kemah.
“We did the Voodoo Lounge in Kemah and we did ax throwing in Houston,” Reynolds said.
The show also includes a segment on hypnosis.
“We do a thing called ‘Moment of Hypnosis,’ or 30 seconds of hypnosis,” he said. “It’s done quickly so as not to bore the audience or viewers.”